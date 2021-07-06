New Delhi: The celebrations were wild as expected after Brazil beat Peru 1-0 to make it to the final of the Copa America 2021 on Monday. Neymar, who was a key member in the win, took to Instagram after the win and shared a video of the celebration. Also Read - VIDEO: Neymar Confesses he Wants to Play Lionel Messi's Argentina in Copa America 2021 Final

While most players were bare-bodied in the clip, some were also seen making funny faces. The Brazilian players also seemed to be flaunting their dance moves. The excitement was palpable inside the Brazilian dressing-room. The Brazilian skipper with two goals and three assists has been contributing. Also Read - Brazil vs Peru Live Streaming Copa America 2021 Semi-Finals: When And Where to Watch BRA vs PER Live Stream Football Match Online & on TV

Here is the video shared by Neymar: Also Read - Copa America 2021 Golden Boot Race Ahead of Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Ahead as Top Goal Scorer

“¡ESTAMOS EN LA FINAL!” Brasil celebra y te mostramos la fiesta en el vestuario, en la cámara de Neymar. pic.twitter.com/Cjnpq7gZ9s — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) July 6, 2021

Neymar also picked up the man of the match award following the win.

#CopaAmérica 🏆 GOLAÇO! Lucas Paquetá recebe de Neymar e coloca a bola no fundo da rede para abrir o placar! 1×0 @cbf_futebol 🇧🇷 Brasil 🆚 Peru 🇵🇪#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/b7nqNDv7Wy — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 5, 2021

After the game, Neymar was asked by an interviewer about which team he would like to play in the final. To that, Neymar said: “I want to play Argentina because I have friends there, but in final Brazil wins, heh.”

Fans have been hoping for a Brazil versus Argentina final ever since the two sides made the quarter-final.

The host nation will be eyeing their 10th title in the COPA championship at the Maracana Stadium and could play against Argentina or Colombia in the decider next Saturday.