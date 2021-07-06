New Delhi: The celebrations were wild as expected after Brazil beat Peru 1-0 to make it to the final of the Copa America 2021 on Monday. Neymar, who was a key member in the win, took to Instagram after the win and shared a video of the celebration. Also Read - VIDEO: Neymar Confesses he Wants to Play Lionel Messi's Argentina in Copa America 2021 Final
While most players were bare-bodied in the clip, some were also seen making funny faces. The Brazilian players also seemed to be flaunting their dance moves. The excitement was palpable inside the Brazilian dressing-room. The Brazilian skipper with two goals and three assists has been contributing.
Here is the video shared by Neymar:
Neymar also picked up the man of the match award following the win.
After the game, Neymar was asked by an interviewer about which team he would like to play in the final. To that, Neymar said: “I want to play Argentina because I have friends there, but in final Brazil wins, heh.”
Fans have been hoping for a Brazil versus Argentina final ever since the two sides made the quarter-final.
The host nation will be eyeing their 10th title in the COPA championship at the Maracana Stadium and could play against Argentina or Colombia in the decider next Saturday.