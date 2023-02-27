Home

Sports

VIDEO: I Need To Get You And Virat Kohli Out: Haris Rauf To Babar Azam On His Dream Wickets

VIDEO: I Need To Get You And Virat Kohli Out: Haris Rauf To Babar Azam On His Dream Wickets

Haris Rauf, who is currently playing for Lahore Qualandars in the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League 2023 has expressed his desire to scalp Babar Azam and Virat Kohli's wicket.

VIDEO: I Need To Get You And Kohli Out: Haris Rauf To Babar Azam On His Dream Wickets

Karachi: Pakistan star bowler Haris Rauf, who is currently playing for Lahore Qualandars in the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League 2023 has expressed his desire to scalp Babar Azam and Virat Kohli’s wicket.

In the video shared by Lahore Qalandars on social media Rauf was seen interacting with Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam during the practice session. During the conversation, Rauf mentioned that he wants to dismiss these two star batters at any cost.

You may like to read

“No matter what happens, I just need to take your wicket! Only [Virat] Kohli and you are the exceptions right now. [Kane] Williamson was saved from slip twice. But I have these 3-4 players in my mind.”

Haris Rauf to Babar Azam – “only yours and Virat Kohli’s wickets remaining for me to take”. pic.twitter.com/Jap9nVvFaE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 27, 2023

The Pakistan captain responded by pointing out that Rauf has indeed dismissed him on a few occasions in the nets. The fast bowler, however, replied back by saying that he wanted to take his wicket in a match.

However, Haris Rauf missed Babar Azam’s wicket in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League 2023 on Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Shaheen Shah Afridi took five wickets and Lahore Qalandars’ top-order scored heavily as the defending champions beat Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs.

In a record-breaking PSL game — with 28 sixes — Afridi (5-40) dominated with his left-arm swing bowling after Fakhar Zaman (96), Abdullah Shafique (75) and Sam Billings (47 not out) had propelled Lahore to 241-3.

Afridi won the much-awaited PSL duel against one of the world’s best batters, Peshawar captain Babar Azam (7), as he clean bowled Pakistan’s all-format skipper with a sharp delivery that cut back and knocked over the stumps.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.