New Delhi: Veteran English pacer James Anderson on Monday registered his 1000th wicket in first-class cricket on Monday in a County game between Kent and Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford. Also Read - Shreyas Iyer Says he Will be Fit in Time For IPL But Unsure About Captaincy

Anderson picked the wickets of Zak Crawley, Jordon Cox, Oliver Robinson, Jack Leaning, Heino Kuhn, Matt Milnes, and Harry Podmore as Kent was reduced to 34/8 in the first innings. The English pacer was also getting assistance from the pitch. Also Read - Sri Lanka Cricket Sets July 8 Deadline to Resolve Contracts Row Ahead of India Series

As the pacer dismissed Kuhn, he registered his 1000th scalp in first-class cricket. Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For Sri Lanka ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw Likely to Open, Chetan Sakariya Debut on Cards

James Anderson now has a 1000 wickets in first-class cricket! What an achievement 🔥pic.twitter.com/m7dmPfJEI9 — ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2021

Here is how the fraternity congratulated him:

A modern-day legend!

Take a bow James Anderson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/L0jb7eOswK — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 5, 2021

In June, Anderson had added another feather to his already illustrious cap as he surpassed former skipper Alastair Cook to become England’s most-capped Test cricketer.

Anderson achieved the feat in the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston. The legendary pacer has now featured in 162 matches for England one more than Cook, who played 161 games in the longest format.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad is third on the list having played 147 Tests for England while former cricketer Alec Stewart occupies the fourth spot with 133 games under his belt.

Anderson is the only fast bowler who has taken more than 600 wickets in the longest format of the game. He has 617 scalps in Test cricket.

The right-handed pacer had revealed he wasn’t sure if he was good enough to play international cricket when he started off in May 2003 against Zimbabwe at the Lord’s.

“I thought I wasn’t good enough. I thought it was a huge step up from county cricket. I remember Nasser [Hussain] didn’t have a fine leg for me and I went for quite a few runs. My first ball was a no-ball as well so there were a lot of nerves there and I did feel like this was maybe a step too far for me at that point,” he said as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

(With agency inputs)