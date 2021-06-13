Novak Djokovic won his 19th Major and his second French Open as he beat young Stefanos Tsitsipas (6) 6-7; 2-6; 6-3; 6-2; 6-4. on Sunday at Court Philipe-Chatrier. It was an epic final as Djokovic was stretched to the limit and had to come back from behind to win the game after conceding the first two sets. He also became the first man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slam titles at least twice. Also Read - LIVE French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Score And Updates, Men's Final: Djokovic Wins 19th Grand Slam Title, Beats Tsitsipas to Clinch 2nd Roland Garros Title

After the win, Djokovic's popularity was evident when he gave his racket to a kid in the stands. The kid, on receiving the gift from the Serbian, was in utter disbelief as he started celebrating.

Here is the video that is going viral:

This kid’s reaction when Djoker gives him his racket is everything pic.twitter.com/uc2mA1BXbv — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) June 13, 2021

After the win, Djokovic spoke about the workload his body has had to go through over the last couple of days.

“It wasn’t easy at all, I’ve played almost nine hours of tennis against two great players over the past couple of days,” he said after the match.

Hailing his opponent, Djokovic said he could relate with him.

“I can relate to what he has gone through. I can understand him and I am sure he will come out much stronger in the future. Also, respect to you and your team, and I am sure you will win many titles in the future,” Djokovic said at the presentation.

“I want to thank all the fans who came out here to support not just me, but Stefanos as well. I would also like to say hello to all our brothers and sisters in Greece,” he added.