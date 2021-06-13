With about five days to go for the start of the inaugural World Test Championship final, the Virat Kohli-led side is playing a four-day intra-squad game – just to get into the groove. During the second day of the game, KL Rahul, who is the captain of his team, was seen stepping out to Ravindra Jadeja and hitting him for a six. The shot was successful because Rahul, who has exquisite footwork, reached the pitch of the ball. Also Read - Faf du Plessis' Wife Reacts After Her Husband's Nasty Collison With Mohammad Hasnain During PSL 2021 Match

Highlights from Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation here in Southampton 🔥#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Tm6RrQ4nnd — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2021

Meanwhile, flamboyant Rishabh Pant stole the show as he smashed a breathtaking 121* off 94 deliveries. Opener Shubman Gill also got among the runs as he hit a classy 85. Kohli’s team was only troubled by veteran pacer Ishant Sharma who returned the best figures of 3 for 36.

With Rishabh Pant likely to play as the wicketkeeper in the side and Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill likely to open, it would be interesting to see if Rahul can make it to the XI or not. He has been in top form with the bat in white-ball cricket, but in the red-ball format, he has stiff competition.

On the other hand. Jadeja is likely to feature in the playing XI for India.

The WTC final in Southampton would be followed by a five-match Test series versus England.