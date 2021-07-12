Rome: Leonardo Bonucci was the star for Italy and the toast of Rome after he scored the all-important equaliser in the 67th-minute at the Wembley Stadium during the EURO 2020 final versus England on Sunday. After the game, Bonucci was over the moon and understandably so. “It’s coming to Rome,” roared Bonucci as he sprinted to the television camera after goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made the decisive save at Wembley.Also Read - VIDEO: How Italian Fans Celebrated EURO 2020 Win in Rome

The final was built around 'It is coming home or heading to Rome.' It seemed like Bonucci took a swipe at the home side after the win. 'It's coming home' – a song written by David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and performed by The Lightning Seeds – has always been England's anthem at bg international events.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, there was violence outside the Wembley stadium on Sunday after Italy won. Agitated English fans attacked their Italian counterparts. The development did not go down well with FA, who condemned it.

English skipper Harry Kane, who did not have an ideal game on Sunday, failed to find a single shot on target. Admitting that it was a fantastic tournament, Kane urged his teammates to hold their heads up high for that.

“You’ve got to hold your heads up high. A fantastic tournament and these things can happen, a penalty shootout, you go through your process and you put it where you want to put it, but anyone can miss a penalty – we win together and we lose together,” Kane said.