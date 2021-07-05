New Delhi: Lionel Messi has been in sublime form and looks determined to get his hands on the silverware at the Copa America 2021. Messi, who scored a brilliant free-kick against Ecuador, nearly injured himself after the match. After the quarter-final, the Argentine team was over the moon, and while congratulating Messi, the equipment manager Mario Di Stéfano nearly headbutted Messi. Also Read - Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final: Hopeful Fans Want Lionel Messi vs Neymar Face-Off

Things could have been worse, but fortunately, that was averted. Messi was seen touching his right cheekbone.

"Loves that hurt. Be more careful with the Number 10," tweeted the tournament's social media handle.

During the game against Ecuador, Messi also contributed with two assists and was the man of the match.

Meanwhile, Messi is also a frontrunner to win the prestigious Golden Boot in Copa America. He leads the tally with four goals, while Brazil’s Neymar has scored two goals and finds himself in the second spot with many other players.

Argentina will now lock horns against Colombia in the semis. The match is scheduled for Tuesday at the National Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

Fans are already hoping for an Argentina versus Brazil final. That happens or not would be interesting to see.

Apart from Copa and Argentina, Messi has still been making headlines over the expiry of his contract with Barcelona. There are massive speculations over the future of the 34-year-old. Some reports claim that Messi will get a two-year extension with Barcelona, but there has been no confirmation on that as yet.