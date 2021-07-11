New Delhi: A self-proclaimed Lionel Messi supporter, Neymar had said that ‘friendship would be on the line’ when Brazil take on Argentina in the Copa America 2021 final. Two of the greatest footballers of modern times – Lionel Messi and Neymar – had enjoyed a lot of success at the club level but had not tasted international glory and hence this match was all the more important for them and their legacy.Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi Gets Emotional, Bursts Into Tears After Argentina Beat Brazil to Lift Copa America 2021

Unfortunately, Neymar and Brazil ended up on the losing side thanks to a goal from Angel Di Maria. While Neymar still has time to win an international title, this could have been 34-year-old Messi's last shot at it. Messi won ot and now he is being touted as the Greatest of All Time.

After the loss, Neymar looked heartbroken and while he was walking away in disgust and sorrow, Argentina was celebrating the win. But on seeing Neymar dejected, Messi walked up to him, hugged him and tried to console him gave major friendship goals.

