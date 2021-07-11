New Delhi: A self-proclaimed Lionel Messi supporter, Neymar had said that ‘friendship would be on the line’ when Brazil take on Argentina in the Copa America 2021 final. Two of the greatest footballers of modern times – Lionel Messi and Neymar – had enjoyed a lot of success at the club level but had not tasted international glory and hence this match was all the more important for them and their legacy.Also Read - VIDEO: Lionel Messi Gets Emotional, Bursts Into Tears After Argentina Beat Brazil to Lift Copa America 2021
Unfortunately, Neymar and Brazil ended up on the losing side thanks to a goal from Angel Di Maria. While Neymar still has time to win an international title, this could have been 34-year-old Messi's last shot at it. Messi won ot and now he is being touted as the Greatest of All Time.
After the loss, Neymar looked heartbroken and while he was walking away in disgust and sorrow, Argentina was celebrating the win. But on seeing Neymar dejected, Messi walked up to him, hugged him and tried to console him gave major friendship goals.
Here is the video:
It was Argentina’s 15th Copa America title win and their first since 1993. They reached the final in the 2015 and 2016 but suffered heartbreak defeats to Chile in the finals. Messi was the top scorer in the tournament with four goals and was also the highest-assist provider with 5.
With Messi now a free agent, there are speculations that PSG could be interested in getting the former Barcelona star on board. If that happens, Messi would reunite with Neymar and that would be exciting for fans.