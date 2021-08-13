Paris: Lionel Messi looked happy as he met friends and his new colleagues at PSG. The 34-year-old also participated in his first training session at the Ligue 1 club on Thursday. While Messi’s new teammates were more than happy to welcome the Argentine, the former Barcelona legend also looked to be upbeat about the entire transition.Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

During his first training session at PSG, he flaunted his jaw-dropping skills. Looks like PSG has made the right move by getting Messi on their side. It would be an exciting season for the club as they would have more fans rooting for them as eyes would of course be on Messi.

Here is the video of Messi's first training session at PSG:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Saint-Germain (@psg)

Messi would also be high-on-confidence as he recently led Argentina to their first Copa America glory in 28 years. The Argentine was in top form as he found the back of the net on many occasions.

Earlier, Messi brought an end to much speculation as he arrived in Paris with his family. There was a huge gathering of fans in the streets of Paris, who came in huge numbers to get a glimpse of Messi. Arguably the best footballer in the world, Messi also gave a press conference in Paris where he expressed his desire to win the Champions League.

Expectations would be high from PSG, who now have a star-studded attack line in Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.