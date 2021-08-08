Camp Nou: Lionel Messi could not hold back his tears on Sunday during his press conference in Barcelona. Messi, who will now be a part of a different club for the first time in his life, got emotional while speaking to the media. The 34-year-old Argentine has become the best footballer in the world at Barcelona and would now head to a new home. There was a massive gathering outside the club as fans wore Messi’s No 10 jersey and flocked outside the stadium.Also Read - Lionel Messi Press Conference Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Ex-Barcelona Legend

“I was convinced to stay here at Barcelona. This is my home, our home. I wanted to stay at Barça and it was the plan… and today I’ve to say goodbye after my entire life here,” Messi said during the press conference.

