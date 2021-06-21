New Delhi: Lionel Messi has made it clear that he is desperate to win a bug title for Argentina. The Barcelona star has done almost everything in his football career, but the elusive silverware has stayed away from him. Messi in the twilight of his career has expressed the importance of the ongoing Copa America and how much he wants to win it. Also Read - Colombia vs Peru Live Streaming Copa America 2021: When And Where to Watch COL vs PER Live Stream Football Match Online and on TV

During Argentina's game against Uruguay, Messi seemed to have lost his cool on his teammates. The incident took place in the 40th-minute of the game when Messi was about to take a free kick. He was looking around to pass someone, but could not find anyone in a good position to receive the ball and that irked the 34-year-old.

Here is what transpired:

This video perfectly sums up Lionel Messi’s career with Argentina pic.twitter.com/FKMp2qM3TQ — Stan (@FutbolStan_) June 20, 2021

The video perfectly sums up his frustration with Argentina.