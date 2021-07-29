Barcelona: Lionel Messi is back in town and that is reason enough for the fans at Camp Nou to celebrate. The 34-year-old was on a break after Argentina’s Copa America win. The Barcelona star was on a well-deserved holiday with his family in Miami. The ArgentineAlso Read - Lionel Messi Must Stay at Barcelona: Ronaldinho Wants Blaugrana to Retire No.10 Jersey After Argentine's Retirement

VÍDEO | 🖋️👕 Leo Messi evita las preguntas sobre su futuro y se dedica a firmar a varios aficionados en su vuelta a Barcelona (vía @DavidIbanez5) https://t.co/dZ4Q899wji pic.twitter.com/oJts1aKc1k — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) July 28, 2021

Messi was the star for Argentina in the recently concluded Copa America in Brazil. He led the side to their first international win since 1993. It was also a big moment for the player personally as he won his first international title as well. Also Read - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Joins GOAT Debate

While Messi seemed to be in a relaxed mood during his holiday with his family, Barcelona fans have their fingers crossed over the future of the Argentine. Messi is now a free agent after his contract with the club expired recently. There have been massive speculations over his future. Clubs like Manchester City and PSG have been linked with him.

The 34-year-old is not due to return to training until August 2, along with Sergio Aguero and Emerson Royal, and will not link up with the rest of his teammates until later in the week when they return.

It is reported that Messi is in talks with Barcelona who are still working out the logistics to get their favourite son back. It would be interesting to see if Barcelona makes an offer to Messi.