New Delhi: He waited for it all his life, 16 years to be precise – Lionel Messi finally has an international trophy in his cabinet after Argentina edged Brazil 1-0 on Sunday in the Copa America 2021 Final. At 34, this seemed like his last shot at the Copa. He has made it to the final on many occasions but the silverware eluded him.

After the win, Messi and Argentina players could not keep a lid over their emotions. All the Argentina players got together and lifted Messi to honour the legend. Here is the video shared by the Copa America Twitter handle that shows Messi doing something interesting. It was bromance at its best between Messi and Scaloni. These are visuals that would stay etched in the memories of fans.

Have a look at the video that is going viral:

#CopaAmérica 🏆 ¡Tremendo abrazo entre Lionel Messi y Lionel Scaloni! La figura y el DT 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Brasil 🇧🇷#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/L6zebjB9gH — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 11, 2021

Leading up to the final, Messi was in top form as he scored five goals. There has been a lot of buzz around the 34-year-old ever since he became a free agent for the first time ever in his glorious career at Barcelona after his contract with the Spanish giants came to an end. There is much speculation around what the future holds in stake for the Argemtne icon. Reports suggest that Barcelona is busy trying to work out away in order to get their favourite son back. On the other hand, some rumours have it that PSG and Manchester City are also interested in getting Messi.