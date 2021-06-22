New Delhi: Lionel Messi, who turns 34 this week, played a crucial part in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Paraguay in a Copa America 2021 clash on Monday night. Messi, who has led Argentina well, has confessed his desperation to win a title for Argentina. The Messi-led side is now top of Group A with two wins and a stalemate in three games. The 1-0 win also means Argentina make it through to the quarter-finals along with Chile from Group A. Also Read - Match Highlights Argentina vs Uruguay Updates Copa America 2021: Argentina Beats Gritty Paraguay 1-0 !

During the dying moments of the game, Messi gave us a glimpse of the genius he is. In his own half, near the touch-line area, he left the Paraguayan defender for dead with his deft touch in which the latter completely misjudged his challenge and within split seconds nutmegged another onrushing player leaving both the defenders clueless.

Here is the video:

Lionel messi left them for dead 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sUQ84yXUJe — TM (@TotalLeoMessi) June 22, 2021

Messi has been in the top, picking up two man-of-the-match awards in Argentina’s first two games versus Chile and Uruguay. With his 147th appearance, Messi is now tied with Javier Mascherano for most appearances in Argentina history for Argentina.

While Messi played the complete match meanwhile, Sergio Aguero played 60 mins in Argentina’s victory against Paraguay. Fans loved the two together on the pitch.

Argentina now has a full week to rest and is back in action for the group stage finale next Monday against Bolivia needing only a point to finish in the top two — and avoid Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Lately, rumours have been rife that Messi wants to move out of Camp Nou after Barcelona’s early exit from the Champions League earlier this year. Nothing can be conformed but it would be interesting t see if the move happens.