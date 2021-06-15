Lionel Messi once again showed why he is arguably the best footballer of the generation when he helped Argentina break the deadlock against Chile in their Copa America 2021 opener on Monday night. It took Messi and Argentina 33 minutes to find the opening goal. Messi came up with a brilliant free-kick from outside the box. Claudio Bravo was beaten all ends up, despite a full stretch dive to his left – he could not get a hand on it. Also Read - Live Argentina vs Chile Score And Updates Copa America 2021: ARG Look to Extend Lead After Lionel Messi's Screamer

Here is the goal scored by the Argentine icon: Also Read - VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Bothered by Coca Cola at Portugal PC Ahead of EURO 2020 Game vs Hungary, Asks Fans to Drink Water Instead

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi. No words needed. Like clockwork. Any time, any place. 💫 Big free-kick in the Copa America. pic.twitter.com/Xvp2HFWmHL — Club Clobber (@ClubClobber) June 14, 2021

Also Read - Copa America 2021 Streaming: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, IST Time Table, TV Telecast and LIVE Online Streaming

Ahead of the game, Messi has mentioned in an interview that he is keen to win a big trophy for Argentina and also highlighted the importance of winning the first match.

He also pointed the importance of Copa America 2021 because of the pandemic that has hit the world.

“That is why it is time to strike in this Copa. We know it will be a special, different Copa, because of everything that is going on in the world, but we are ready to compete,” he added.