New Delhi: Lionel Messi ran high on emotions on Saturday at the Maracana Stadium after Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America 2021 final and the 16-year-long wait was finally over. The emotions were the same if not more at the Messi household as the footballer's wife Antonela Roccizzo took to Instagram and shared a video where the three kids – Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro – were seen celebrating the win.

The video is extremely adorable and is already winning hearts with over 2 Mn likes in under an hour. The kids sing along as they watch their father lift his first-ever international trophy. The caption of the video read: "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!"

Messi did not score a goal for a change, yet he edged Neymar to win the Golden Boot. He scored five goals in the tournament and helped with an equal number of assists.

Angel Di Maria scored the lone goal of the match as Brazil tried very hard to get the equalizer but failed against a rock-solid Argentine defence. Not just Messi, the win finally ends the international trophy drought for some mega Argentina football stars including Angel Di Maria and Sergio Aguero.

In the 22nd minute of the summit clash, Di Maria and Rodri de Paul linked up brilliantly to exploit Brazil’s defence. It was a long through ball from De Paul which ran through Brazil’s rusty defence and Di Maria controlled it with his sublime touch and get it past Ederson with a cheeky chip shot.