Sao Paulo: At 34, Lionel Messi is at the prime of his powers. The Argentine icon, who has just signed up with PSG, is expected to do wonders in Paris. Messi, who is on national duty now for the World Cup qualifier, was set to play against Brazil on Sunday. The Argentine team reached Sao Paulo three days ahead of the game to prepare well. During one of the training sessions, Messi took a free-kick and the ball found the back of the net.

The video of the goal surfaced on the social space and since has gone viral. Fans are loving it – the way Messi curls it – and then finds the top corner. The goalkeeper had no chance and was a mere spectator.

Here is the viral video you can watch on loop: