New Delhi: Lionel Messi was in top form as he once again proved why is arguably the best footballer in recent times. During Argentina's Copa America game against Uruguay, Messi came up with an inch-perfect cross on Friday night that helped Guido Rodriguez score the only goal of the match. It also happened to be Rodriguez's first international goal.

In the 13th-minute of the match, Messi squeezed in a cross on the far post that beat Fernando Muslera and Rodriguez was in a good position to slot it in the back of the net. The win over Uruguay takes Argentina on top of Group B after two games.

Here is the inch-perfect cross by Messi:

The first half belonged to the Argentines, as the Uruguayans hardly made any impact. In the second half, Luis Suarez and Co. came back really well but still lacked the killer instinct in front of the goal as Argentina held it on till the very end. The Argentine side defended well and still remains unbeaten after two games.

Messi showed great quality and class and that saw him win a consecutive Man of the Match award. In Argentina’s tournament opener against Chile, Messi scored a mind-boggling free-kick, unfortunately, the game ended in a draw.

During the game, Messi also came close to scoring. He showed his genius and wizardry on a number of occasions during the match. The 34-year-old also made a solo run from the Uruguyan half.