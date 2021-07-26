New Delhi: India’s Women of the hour, Mirabai Chanu has returned back home after making her country proud in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2o20. Chanu was given a grand welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. The 26-year old was crowded by security and police officers as the fans and media professionals rushed to get a glimpse of the champion.Also Read - Tokyo 2020, Men's Hockey: India Look to Bounce Back Against Spain

Chanu made India proud as she won a Silver medal in Weightlifting in the 49kg category in the Tokyo Olympics. The Manipur-born Indian lifted 87 kgs in snatch whereas she recorded 115 kgs in the clean and jerk category to write her name in the history books.

There were huge expectations from Chanu and she was one of the medal prospects for the country before the Games and she didn't disappoint. She was able to stand tall to the expectations and challenge as she brought her best to the table when it mattered the most.

In fact, it has been reported that Chanu could also bag a Gold medal as Chinese weightlifter Hou Zhihui will be tested by anti-doping authorities.

Here is the video:

#WATCH | Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu receives a warm welcome as the staff at the Delhi airport cheered for her upon her arrival from #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/VonxVMHmeo — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Chanu also took to her Twitter to give her gratitude for all the love she has received thus far after achieving glory in Weightlifting.

Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ttjGkkxlDu — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021

There is no doubt that Chanu has now inspired a lot of young girls as well as boys to take up Weightlifting and she has definitely made the country proud after coming up with her best.