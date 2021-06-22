Southampton: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami had a brilliant morning session at Southampton on Day 5 of the ongoing World Test Championship final as he picked up a couple of crucial wickets and helped the Virat Kohli-side get back into the game. Not only did he win hearts with his bowling, but he did something bizarre that is gaining traction on social space. Also Read - IND vs NZ | Would've Gone With Bhuvneshwar Kumar Only For WTC Final: Sunil Gavaskar

The pacer was spotted wearing a towel during the game. He was doing it because of the chilly nature of the weather that is there in Southampton. So, in order to keep his lower back warm – he was seen doing that. But again, fans found it funny and hence reacted to Shami's latest act.

Here is the video:

Shami picked up the two crucial wickets of the experienced Ross Taylor and BJ Watling. The two wickets could actually prove to be quite decisive in the eventual outcome of the WTC final.