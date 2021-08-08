Nottingham: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj lost his cool and gave a piece of his mind to English all-rounder Sam Curran on Day 4 of the ongoing 1st Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Saturday. Siraj bowled a bouncer, Curran ducked and let it go – that seemed to have upset the Indian pacer. The Indian pacer walked straight up to him and the two players exchanged words. The English cricketer seemed to be asking Siraj to go back and bowl.Also Read - Trent Bridge, Nottingham Weather Forecast India vs England, Day 5: Rain Set to Interrupt Play

What was good to see was the fact that India captain Virat Kohli, who was at slips, walked up to Siraj to pacify him. Siraj did not get the wicket of Curran, but he took the catch at mid-on off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Also Read - ENG vs IND, 1st Test Day 4: Ton-Up Joe Root Brings England Back in Game But India Still Hold Aces in 209-Run Chase

Here is the video: Also Read - Trent Bridge, Nottingham Weather Forecast India vs England, Day 4: Will Rain Continue to Interrupt Play?

This Curran vs Siraj battle is ace !!! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/puhRL813jo — Jutin (@JUSTIN_AVFC_) August 7, 2021

Earlier, English skipper Joe Root led from the front with a superb counter-attacking hundred but Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul on the fourth day made India favourites to chase down a tricky victory target of 209 against England in the first Test.

In the time left during the penultimate hour, India scored 52 for one with Stuart Broad dismissing KL Rahul (26 off 38 balls) with a beauty. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on 12 each.

It was Root’s 21st Test hundred — a masterful 109 off 172 balls, that saw England put up a much-improved batting show, scoring 303 in 85.5 overs and secure a lead of 208 runs.

Bumrah (5/64 in 19 overs) polished the tail in a jiffy with the second now ball en route to his sixth five-wicket haul.

On the final day, if weather permits, India will need another 157 runs but in these conditions, it could prove to be more than a handful with James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson making the ball talk. Sam Curran is also expected to play a decent supporting role.

(With PTI inputs)