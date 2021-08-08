Tokyo: India – a country with over a billion – finally got its Olympic champion after a long wait. Neeraj Chopra answered the prayers of over a billion as he won Gold in Men’s Javelin final in Tokyo on Saturday. From Twitterverse showering praise for the Panipat-born thrower to cash rewards flowing in for him, he is the toast of the nation.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Cash Rewards: CSK to Anand Mahindra, How it's Raining Rewards For India’s Olympic Gold Medallist

Such is his popularity on social space over the last 24 hours that an old video where the 23-year-old is dancing has gone viral. In 8 hours, the video has clocked 461 RTs. Considering it is an old video and posted from a random account, this is a good number.

Here is the video that is now being watched on loop by fans:

On Saturday, Chopra dominated proceeding from his very first throw. As the event progressed, one could sense no one would breach the 87.58m-mark. He got that number with his second throw and since there was no looking back for him.

While talking about his achievement, a visibly emotional Chopra remembered the great Milkha Singh and dedicated his gold medal to the legendary sprinter who was also widely known as The Flying Sikh.

“I dedicate this medal to Milkha Singh. I hope he’s watching upon me from wherever he is,” he told the media after becoming the first Indian to win gold in athletics. Milkha Singh, PT Usha and Anju Bobby George had earlier come close to winning a medal in athletics at the Olympic Games but missed the podium by the smallest of margins. Neeraj took the opportunity and dedicated the medal to all the veteran athletes who missed out on a podium finish.