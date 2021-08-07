Tokyo: He did not even give it a look after the spear went off his hands, ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra knew he had sealed a podium finish. It was his second throw in the Men’s Javelin final when he threw, turned back, and promptly celebrated it. The big screen showed that he threw 87.58m.Also Read - Wrestler Bajrang Punia Wins Bronze Medal as India Continue to Shine at Tokyo Olympics

The reaction of the Indian athlete will remain etched in the history of Indian sports. A moment you just cannot forget. The Indian had his supporters in the stands at Tokyo, who were hailing him while trying to capture the moment.

Let us relive Chopra's epic reaction after his monstrous throw:

With the win, he became the first Indian to win a Gold medal in the field and athletics.

The Indian came into the competition as one of the favourite and he truly lived up to the billing. Right from his first throw, he dominated the show. He threw 87.03 with his first throw.

The 23-year old had beaten Germany’s Johannes Vetter, who finished at second place with an 85.64m throw and he is one of the favorites for the medal.

Neeraj serves as Junior Commissioned Officer in Indian Army, will throw the spear as long as possible in the final event. The 23-year old has recorded his best throw of 88.07m and bettered that performance in the final, he has won India its first Olympic medal in track and field.