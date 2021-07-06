New Delhi: With a 1-0 win over Peru, Neymar’s Brazil as expected has sailed through to the Copa America 2021 final on Monday night. Brazil will now await the winner of Argentina versus Colombia clash. Ahead of the second semis, Brazilian star Neymar has already confessed the team he would want to play in the summit clash. Neymar wants to play Argentina in the mega-clash. The Brazilian icon wants that because he has many friends in the Argentinian team. Also Read - Brazil vs Peru Live Streaming Copa America 2021 Semi-Finals: When And Where to Watch BRA vs PER Live Stream Football Match Online & on TV

Neymar said this when the interviewer asked him about which team he would like to play in the final. "I want to play Argentina because I have friends there, but in the final Brazil wins, heh."

Neymar and Messi were teammates at Barcelona and have played a lot of football together and also have enjoyed many successes at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal in the entire match in the 35th-minute. With a brilliant assist, Neymar had his contribution there as well.

The fans have been wanting a Brazil versus Argentina final. Messi fans would hope he continues his good run of form and leads Argentina to the final. With four goals to his name, Messi is leading the race for the golden boot. Neymar has two goals to his credit and is second in the goal-scorers tally.

According to FIFA, both Argentina and Brazil have played 105 matches. While Argentina has won 38 times, Brazil has come up on top on 41 occasions and the two footballing giants have played out 26 draws. Argentina has 160 goals, while Brazil has 163.