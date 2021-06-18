Neymar once again gave a glimpse as to why he is considered to be one of the best footballers of the modern era. During a Copa America fixture against Peru, Neymar’s wizardry with the ball was loved by fans. It became nearly impossible for the defenders to win the ball back from him – that too from a goal-scoring zone. Also Read - Match Highlights BRA vs PER Updates Copa America 2021: Neymar Scores as Defending Champions Brazil Thrash Peru 4-0 !

The Brazilian football icon flaunted his dribbling skills during the 82nd-minute of the game with his side 2-0 up. The Brazilian almost teased the defenders with the ball on his feet.

Here is the video of Neymar's insane wizardry. We bet you can watch this on loop.

Meanwhile, Neymar found the back of the net in the 68th-minute of the match as Brazil dominated the game. With a 4-0 victory over Peru, Brazil has surely sent a warning to other teams in the competition.

It was Alex Sandro who broke the deadlock in the 12th-minute of the game. Everton Riberio also got among the goals along with Richarlison in the dying moments of the game.

Brazil has now won two out of two and is at the top of Group A.

Unfortunately, Neymar would not participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after being left out by Brazil.

Brazilian media say Neymar did ask if he might be made available but the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said he would have to be satisfied with the Copa for this year.

The 29-year-old scored the winning penalty kick in the gold medal game at the Maracana five years ago.

“Neymar is our reference point .. a great leader of the national team and we would like to be able to count on him. But we couldn’t,” admitted CBF coordinator Branco as the squad was named.