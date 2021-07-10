SW19: World No 1 Novak Djokovic seemed to be in a jovial mood after his straight-set win over Denis Shapovalov on Friday to make it to his seventh Wimbledon final. Djokovic, who is known for his dry wit, flaunted that again after the win. Presenter Rishi Persad started by saying, ”let me embarrass you with a few more stats”. Djokovic then responds by asking, ”what do you have today?”Also Read - Novak Djokovic Hails Denis Shapovalov After Making 7th Wimbledon 2021 Final

It gets interesting as the presenter reminds Djokovic that this is going to be his 30th Grand Slam final appearance and a seventh at Wimbledon. Djokovic responds by saying, "Hearing it from you it feels great. You should travel with me as my mentor or psychiatrist, you keep motivating me with these stats. I just love hearing them."

Then both the presenter and Djokovic chuckle. Surely a bromance is brewing between the two.

“You should travel with me as my mentor!” A bromance brewing on Centre Court between @DjokerNole and @RishiPersad1 😅#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/acQGeLBEOE — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2021

Djokovic has been unstoppable over the last fortnight. He has dropped merely one set on his way to the final where he will play Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. Djokovic would be chasing a record 20th Slam. If he wins, it will be his third Slam of the year after the Australian Open and the French Open.

Hailing Wimbledon as the most special tournament in the world, Djokovic claimed the dream is still on and giving up is never an option.