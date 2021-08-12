Sydney: Australia head coach Justin langer was reportedly involved in a confrontation with a Cricket Australia staffer over a video posted on the board’s website, showing the Bangladesh players celebrating their maiden series win against the tourists last week. According to ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’, Langer and Australia team manager Gavin Dovey “became animated” in relation to a video added to the cricket.com.au website, after the third match, which Bangladesh won, taking a 3-0 lead in the recently concluded five-match Twenty20 series.Also Read - LIVE India vs England Score 2nd Test Day 1 Live From Lord's: Virat Kohli & Co Look For Advantage Over Injury-Hit England

The hosts won the five-match T20I series 4-1. Also Read - COVID-19 Likely to Become Common Childhood Disease in Few Years: Study

The matter was initially raised by Dovey with the Cricket Australia digital staffer but when the latter stood his ground, the matter escalated and Langer subsequently confronted the staff member shortly afterwards. Also Read - 24 UP Districts, 605 Villages Face Flood Fury

“Dovey had argued that it was inappropriate for the Bangladesh team song to be posted on a CA-operated website,” the report said.

“…the incidents were witnessed by at least a dozen people and left some players taken aback and with a sense of unease about what had transpired,” it added.

Scenes! The Aussies sportingly applauded their rivals post match as Bangladesh celebrated a landmark success in their cricket history… #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/zO2DBRUorf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 7, 2021

While Langer refrained from commenting on the issue, Dovey said: A healthy team environment includes the ability to have honest and frank discussions, whether it be between players, support staff or others within the team environment, which was the case here.

BANGLADESH WIN THEIR FIRST SERIES AGAINST AUSTRALIA IN ANY FORMAT 🎉 They defeat the visitors by 10 runs and go 3-0 up in the T20I series.#BANvAUS | https://t.co/NY05pmIXxr pic.twitter.com/D9OeQrHhST — ICC (@ICC) August 6, 2021

There was a difference of opinion, and we agreed to disagree on a particular matter. In hindsight, it was one of those instances which should have taken place in private. I take full ownership of that, he added.

CA had two digital media operators in Bangladesh, the only travelling journalists with the team on their two-legged tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh.

History has been created. A memorable series victory to cherish for a long. 🇧🇩 #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/NLsJ3ijzYS — Mustafizur Rahman (@Mustafiz90) August 6, 2021

In the fifth and final Test Australia were dismissed for their lowest ever Twenty20 international total, capping another forgettable campaign with a 60-run loss to Bangladesh.

Australia had also lost the T20I series against West Indies 1-4 last month. Australia have now lost five successive T20I series, winning just six of 21 matches.

(With PTI Inputs)