Rajkot: What happened there? Why did Dinesh Karthik take evasive action? It happened during the mid-innings interview with him. While he was being asked questions, he paused, looked at the sky for a second and was back focusing on the interview. So, what exactly happened? The cricketer himself revealed what happened.

He then resumed and said: "Sorry, I thought the ball was coming this way".

Karthik was the star of the show for India as he hit a whirlwind 27-ball 55 to help India post a par 169 at Rajkot. Karthik was also awarded the man of the match for his efforts.

Here is the viral video:

Karthik walked out to bat when the side had just lost captain Rishabh Pant and were in a spot of bother at 81/4 in 12.5 overs. From there on in, there was no looking back as Karthik along with Hardik Pandya dominated proceedings. Karthik-Hardik’s late blitz which fetched 73 runs in the last five overs helped India post a decent 169.

“With how India were placed at 10 overs, it was important in the scheme of things, so I was very happy with what we did today. I believed that we could get 80-85 in the last 7 overs. I was thinking how to do it. You got to capitalize on certain overs, take some risks. Risks are something you need to accept and absorb in T20 cricket, so I was trying to weigh my options and figure out what to do,” Karthik said.