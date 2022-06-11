Delhi: It was choc-a-bloc at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi when India took on South Africa in the T20I opener. The crowd wanted to see an Indian win – which they were denied off. While that must have hurt the sentiments of the packed-house, it surely took a bad turn as a video of an ugly brawl between fans in the East Block of the stadium is now circulating on social space.Also Read - Not Rishabh Pant; Sunil Gavaskar Says Hardik Pandya is Going to be India's Match-Winner in T20Is

In the clip, you can see a group of fans throwing punches at a man. Thankfully, begore things slip out of hand the cops come and intervene. That brings an halt to the brawl.

While it is not known what caused the fight, it surely caught the attention of others as they were seen watching it in the background. Here is the video that is now going viral:

Exclusive video from #QilaKotla yesterday East Stand pic.twitter.com/CXgWMOse87 — Pandit Jofra Archer (@Punn_dit) June 10, 2022

Despite scoring 211, India lost the match and it was a heartbreaking one to digest. SA won the match by seven wickets as an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership by Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller took the Proteas over the line in the final over.

From an Indian point of view, it was delightful to see Ishan Kishan among the runs. He hammered a breathtaking 48-ball 76. Also, Hardik Pandya smashed a 12-ball 31* on his India comeback.

Trailing 0-1, India would look to bounce back and square the series at Cuttack. the second T20I takes place on Sunday (Jun 12).