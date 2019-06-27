New Zealand vs Pakistan: It could seem surreal, but it happened! Indian fans joined their Pakistani counterparts outside Edgbaston Stadium to celebrate the emphatic win. An Indian fan sporting the blue jersey was dancing along with his Pakistani counterpart. Both of them were ecstatic with the result and it was heartwarming to see the Indian fan dancing without any inhibitions. Both India and Pakistan do not share a friendly diplomatic relation and have already gone at war in the past. Even six months ahead of the India vs Pakistan CWC tie, there were talks of calling off the tie.

Here is the video of the India-Pakistan fan dancing together and it will give you goosebumps:

Pakistan and India fan dancing together after Pakistan’s win in Birmingham. #PakvNZ pic.twitter.com/EHuHW6gtCZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Babar Azam played the innings of his life as he produced a gritty century to help Pakistan defeat New Zealand by six wickets at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. (New Zealand vs Pakistan Highlights).

Chasing 238 on a tricky wicket, Babar Azam (101) and Haris Sohail (68) starred for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side as they scripted a 126-run stand to see their team through. The victory was much-needed as a defeat could have potentially ended Pakistan’s campaign at the ICC World Cup 2019.

Earlier, the Pakistani bowlers gave their team a perfect start as Mohammed Amir got Martin Guptill out in the second over. But, it was Shaheen Afridi who was the real star os Pakistani bowling as he returned with the figure of 3/28 in his quota of 1o overs. Also, Shadab Khan bowled brilliantly and economically for his 1/43 in which he got the most important wicket of Kane Williamson.

“Definitely crowd always supports Pakistan team. Thank you for all the support. Fielding is important, but we didn’t field well until today and we worked hard in our practice sessions. Good to see the results today. Whenever Pakistan team is pushed to the corner, we do well,” said Sarfaraz Ahmed after the win.