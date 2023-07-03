Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Video of Jonny Bairstow Trying to Cheekily Stump Marnus Labuschagne Goes VIRAL After Alex Carey Controversy | WATCH
On that occasion, the ball did not hit the stumps and Labuschagne survived, but Bairstow was caught napping and he had to make the long walk back to the pavilion.
London: A lot of hue and cry was made by the English fans after Jonny Bairstow was cheekily stumped by Alex Carey on the final day of the Lord’s Test on Sunday. Most felt it was a game-changing moment and fans also went to the extent of calling the Australian team as ‘cheaters’. But a footage from a couple of days back during the same Test shows Bairstow trying to do the same that was done to him. Bairstow was looking to catch Marnus Labuschagne short of his crease. On that occasion, the ball did not hit the stumps and Labuschagne survived, but Bairstow was caught napping and he had to make the long walk back to the pavilion.
Here is the clip that is going viral:
Thought we had seen this before. Jonny Bairstow attempting to catch Marnus Labuschagne stepping out of his crease two days ago. #Ashes @wwos @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/U28fEvlEu8
— Sam Djodan (@samdjodan) July 2, 2023
“I think Carey saw it a few balls previous, there was no pause, he catches it and throws it straight at the stumps. I thought it was totally fair play. That’s the rule, some people might disagree but just like the catch yesterday, the rule is there and that is the way I saw it,” Cummins said after the match while defending Carey’s act.
