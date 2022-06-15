New Delhi: Rohit Sharma, who is not part of the South Africa T20I series, was spotted playing gully cricket in Mumbai ahead of the England series. The regular India captain seemed to have impressed the fans with his huge hit. After the shot, he turned back and smiled at the camera. Going by what the user who posted the video claims that this happened in Worli.Also Read - Shahid Afridi Questions Virat Kohli's Attitude, Asks 'Does he Think he Has Achieved Everything'

The regular India captain has not been in good touch recently in the IPL where he could not hit a single fifty during Mumbai Indians campaign and that hurt them. Rohit scored 268 runs at a strike rate of 120. Mumbai finished last in the IPL in 2022.

Here is the viral video:

Rohit Sharma playing gully cricket at Worli, Mumbai ahead of the England tour. pic.twitter.com/XeZrDL53ii — Sanskruti Yadav (@SanskrutiYadav_) June 15, 2022

He would return as India captain in the Test against England. Rohit would be a key player in the Test against a strong English side. He was the highest run-scorer for India in the four Tests and scored 368 runs at an average of 52.57.

At the top of the order his value would be even more now that KL Rahul’s participation is in doubt for the UK tour.

Not long back, Rohit was in the Maldives on a holiday with his family. He looked happy and relaxed. The break would surely help him recharge his batteries for the gruelling season ahead.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant-led India kept the T20I series alive with a win at Vizag on Tuesday. With India still trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, India have to win at Rajkot on Friday.