New Delhi: India's former captain Rahul Dravid played many roles for the team during his career. Dravid was known for his solid defence and also donned the wicket-keeping gloves in 74 ODI matches to provide perfect team balance. Furthermore, Dravid was a brilliant slip fielder. Recently, Dravid was the head coach of the Indian team for the tour of Sri Lanka.

However, the former batsman was seen playing the role of teacher to British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis as he taught him a phrase from the Kannada language, "Bega Odi", which means one run. Ellis said Dravid was one of the best players to have played the game.

Alex Ellis took to his Twitter handle to share the video. The post read as, "Cricket expressions in Indian languages part 2. Today, we're down south in Bengaluru. What better teacher than 'The Coach' #RahulDravid, who taught me this in #Kannada ಕನ್ನಡ 👇".

Cricket expressions in Indian languages part 2. Today, we’re down south in Bengaluru. What better teacher than ‘The Coach’ #RahulDravid, who taught taught me this in #Kannada ಕನ್ನಡ 👇 pic.twitter.com/tDCtHOcIwa — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 7, 2021

Meanwhile, India and England are also taking on each other in the five-match Test series. The first Test was played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham but it ended in a draw as rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test match. India needed 157 runs to win on the last day whereas England required nine wickets. India was slightly ahead in the game and the tourists will be disappointed that the final day was washed due to rain.

On the other hand, Rahul Dravid was recently seen coaching the Indian team on the Sri Lanka tour. India won the ODI series by 2-1 but lost the T20I series by the same margin against the Island nation.