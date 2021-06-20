Southampton: Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is considered to be a good student of the game, who keeps evolving his art. Plaudits have in the past hailed him as ‘professor of cricket’ as well. With the Indian team in Southampton for the World Test Championship final, Ashwin gave an interview to ICC. During the course of the video, Ashwin was asked to pick his favourite Test cricketer. Also Read - LIVE Southampton Weather Updates, India vs New Zealand, WTC Final, Day 3: No Rain at The Moment

Despite being a bowling all-rounder, Ashwin picked former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. He also credited Tendulkar for inspiring him to take to the sport. He also confessed that the first Test match he saw in his life was where Tendulkar got a hundred.

Here is the video posted by the ICC:

Ashwin, being the senior spinner, would be expected to pick wickets at Southampton if he gets the opportunity. The Tamil Nadu-born has been in good form in Test cricket – be it in Australia or in the home series against England.

Other Indian players like Rishabh Pant and Jasprot Bumrah also revealed their favourite Test cricketer. While Rishabh picked former Australian wicketkeeper, Adam Gilchrist, while Bumrah named another former Australian, Glenn McGrath as his favourite.

Meanwhile, fans would hope that rain stays away and a complete day of Test cricket takes place at Southampton on Sunday. Day one of the WTC Final was washed out without a ball being bowled. Cricket finally got started on the second day, which saw 64-odd overs being completed before bad light forced players to come off.