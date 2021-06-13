Southampton: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was in his elements on the third and final day of the intra-squad simulation match played by the Indian team ahead of the World Team Championship final on Sunday. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 54 off 76 balls as the match came to an end on Day 3. India seamer Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/22. Also Read - WWE Icon John Cena Posts Picture of India Skipper Virat Kohli on Instagram

'Jadeja gets to his half-century (54* off 76) as play on Day 3 of the intra-squad match simulation comes to end. Mohammed Siraj is amongst wickets with figures of 2/22,' tweeted BCCI on Sunday.

.@imjadeja gets to his half-century (54* off 76) as play on Day 3 of the intra-squad match simulation comes to end.@mdsirajofficial is amongst wickets with figures of 2/22.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3tIBTGsD3L — BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2021



Earlier, Rishabh Pant took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners with a scintillating century on the second day of the match. Opener Shubman Gill also looked calm and composed on his way to steady 85. The other batsman also had a pretty good outing with KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha making full use of the practice session ahead of the all-important WTC final.

India will be aware of the fact that New Zealand will come into the match with a lot of confidence, having won the series against England 1-0. New Zealand won the second and final Test of the series convincingly and with three days to go before the World Test Championship final, the Kiwis would certainly start as favourites but only by that bit. Having won the series, the Black Caps have also reclaimed the top position in the ICC Test rankings, thus replacing India from the numero uno position in the latest update of ICC Test team rankings.