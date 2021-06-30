New Delhi: It was nearly heartbreak for fans as Roger Federer was trailing against Adrian Mannarino in the first-round match at Wimbledon 2021. Despite leading by two of the first three sets, Mannarino was forced to retire following a mid-game injury. The former World No 1 seemed to have been relieved after the scare. Also Read - Wimbledon 2021 Results: Serena Williams Withdraws With Leg Injury, Roger Federer Survives Scare to Reach 2nd Round; Ashleigh Barty, Alexander Zverev Advance

After winning the opening set, Federer squandered the lead. Mannarino came storming back winning the next two sets and taking the lead.

While speaking after the match, he looked in a jovial mood and that was loved by his fans. A true sportsman, Federer felt sorry for his opponent.

“Yeah, it’s awful. It shows that one shot can change the outcome of a match, a season, a career. I wish him all the best and he recovers quickly so we see him back on the courts”, Federer said after the match sympathising with Mannarino.

Federer was then asked if it was the same case with him as it is with the famous saying, ‘Absence makes the heart grow fonder’. The 20-time Slam winner responded saying: “Sorry, I didn’t understand it. I heard something ‘absence’ and, I don’t know, my mind went blank. I don’t understand that saying. My English is not good enough.”

English can be a tricky language even when you’re fluent like Roger Federer pic.twitter.com/Kb7KsO0xVy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 29, 2021

“Good reminder my English is not very good. I think we’re all very happy, all the players, including all the fans and the organizers and everybody that we get a chance to be back on tour, especially here at Wimbledon. It would’ve been worst to have this tournament with no fans. This would have been an absolute killer, so, it’s such a privilege to play here”, Federer concluded.

The Swiss would now play Richard Gasquet in his second-round clash.