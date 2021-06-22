Southampton: Play finally resumed at Southampton after Day 4 was washed off and fans were thrilled. Just ahead of the start of the day’s play, given the chilly nature of the weather at Southampton, Kohli looked to be jumping-on-spot to get warmed and the blood flowing in his body. While Kohli was doing that, Rohit Sharma who was next to him found it funny and reacted in a hilarious manner. Also Read - IND vs NZ: Mohammed Shami Clean Bowls BJ Watling With a Jaffa Ahead of Lunch on Day 5 | WATCH VIDEO

The video, as expected, is going viral and fans are loving the gestures by the star cricketers of India. Check out the video: Also Read - LIVE WTC Final IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Today Match DAY 5 Updates: New Zealand 135/5 at LUNCH; Shami, Ishant Put India on Top

Clear Rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 😳 pic.twitter.com/Fq1ZsN0ATM — Yash (@ABDxSRK) June 22, 2021

Also Read - WTC Final: Shubman Gill Takes a Stunning Catch to Send Ross Taylor Back in Pavilion | WATCH VIDEO

Ahead of the Test, fans also got a glimpse of their bromance when the Indian skipper decided to give Rohit throwdowns in the nets and batting advice. Fans would hope both the cricketers get among the runs and help the side win. Kohli has not got a hundred in the past two seasons, he would be itching to get the monkey off his back.