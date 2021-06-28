New Delhi: Belgium star Romelu Lukaku won hearts on Sunday after the victory over Portugal. Lukaku was seen comforting a heartbroken Ronaldo after the match. It was a sporting gesture from the Belgian player that is receiving a lot of reactions on social space. The Inter Milan striker had no hesitation as he hugged Ronaldo and looked to have said something to him as well. It is no secret that the two great players are extremely fond of each other. Also Read - VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Gets Emotional After Belgium Knock Portugal Out of EURO 2020

Ahead of the EURO Round of 16 clash, Lukaku had hailed Ronaldo. “At his age, he continues to shine and I’m going to try and get as close to his achievements as possible,” Lukaku had told reporters.

“Oh, I need competition. When someone says he’s better than me, I want to transcend him. Ronaldo wants to be the best at everything, (France striker Kylian) Mbappe also wants to win everything,” Lukaku added.

It was heartbreak for Ronaldo fans as they realise that this could have been the 36-year-old’s last EURO appearance. After the game, Ronaldo could not keep a lid over his emotions as well. He was seen throwing his armband and then kick it on his way to the dressing room.

Ronaldo created a couple of good opportunities during the game, but his teammates could not capitalise on them. Ronaldo, who was on the cusp of becoming the all-time international leading scorer, would now have to wait.