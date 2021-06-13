Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and had to be provided medical assistance during a EURO 2020 game on Saturday. After he received CPR at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, he had to be stretchered off the field. Romelu Lukaku, who happens to be Eriksen’s teammate at Inter Milan, dedicated his first goal to the Danish midfielder. Also Read - EURO 2020: Sourav Ganguly, Cricket Fraternity Wish Denmark's Christian Eriksen Speedy Recovery

After scoring the opening goal against Russia, Lukaku went pitchside close to a camera and said, "Chris, Chris, stay strong — I love you."

Here is the video where an ecstatic Lukaku showcases his heart of gold.

Romelu Lukaku saying “Chris, Chris, I love you” to the camera after scoring a goal against Russia, as a tribute to Christian Eriksen. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mtm6dM2rlo — Nitin ⭐⭐ (@makhayanitini) June 12, 2021

Lukaku did not score just one goal, he netted a brace to help Belgium beat Russia.

Meanwhile, the Denmark team’s doctor Morten Boesen has said that Eriksen was given life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch. Boesen added that Eriksen was able to speak before being taken to the hospital.

“We were called onto the field when Christian collapsed. He was lying on his side when we approached him and there was respiration and pulse,” Boesen told a news conference after the game, which Finland won 1-0 with their only goal attempt of the match.

“But that picture changed and he then received life-saving cardiac massage. We quickly got help from the stadium doctor and we got Christian back,” he said.

Not just the football fraternity, but people from all walks of life are praying for Eriksen’s speedy recovery.