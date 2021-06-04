New Delhi: Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar is one of the best players to have ever graced the field in cricket. Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in Test matches as well as ODI cricket and was solely responsible for carrying the burden of Indian batting on his shoulders for more than a couple of decades. Having scored 34,357 international runs in all forms of the game, the little master is head and shoulders ahead of anybody to have played the game. Also Read - Veteran BCCI Scorers Request Sourav Ganguly to Provide Them With "Retirement Benefits"

Clearly, we don't need an introduction for Sachin Tendulkar. His successes and achievements will be the benchmark for generations to come. So, it is quite normal to be curious about how Tendulkar made all that possible. One sees debutant hitting centuries, stars climbing up the ladder of success but that longevity that Tendulkar achieved was simply phenomenal. Millennials have grown up in an era where success is often short-lived. So when someone like Jaggi Vasudev, widely known as Sadhguru, talks about the reason behind Sachin Tendulkar's success, one has to lend their ears.

Talking about how Tendulkar became a cricketing God, Sadhguru once said, "Let's say, Sachin Tendulkar. This man knows nothing except hitting a ball. He gets so devoted to hitting a ball, hitting a ball, hitting a ball and he hits it like nobody and now he is Bharat Ratna. Yes, or No? It is just devotion. You must talk to him and see privately, he is like, you talk about the ball, he will… He is so devoted to it, okay?"

Sadhguru further went on to add, “It’s his religion, it’s his sacred stuff, it is everything to him, hitting the ball. His entire life he invests in one simple act, hitting a ball, is it a big thing? But hitting a ball because of enormous devotion, just see what happens. Tremendous things happen, isn’t it? So, the question is not about what you want to do. The question is just this – can you be devoted to this?”

Lamenting on the fact that devotion is important, Sadhguru stressed on the fact that it doesn’t matter what someone wants to do but doing it well is all that matters, and it is important.

And for all the cricket fans, I am leaving you guys with a famous quote from the late Peter Roebuck who told a story of being on a train between Shimla and Delhi which stopped at a station simply because Tendulkar was on 98. “Everyone on the train waited for Sachin to complete the century. This genius can stop time in India!”