Video: Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Virat Kohli And Ravindra Jadeja’s Pathan Dance, Says Will Have To Learn It From Them

India beat Australia by an inning and 132 runs in the first test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 which was played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja’s dance during the first test match against Australia. Indian star batter Virat Kohli along with Ravindra Jadeja and Shami was seen dancing to Shah Rukh’s Pathan move song. The video has got Viral on social space in no time.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan is a blockbuster movie that breaks several records in the box office. King Khan started a hashtag in which he is replying to his fans during #ASKSRK a fan asked Shahrukh that:

“Say some words Pathaan dance.”

Shahrukh Khan calmly replied:

“They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!!” They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!!! https://t.co/q1aCmZByDu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 14, 2023

Thank to Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin’s spin attack as Aussies were seen struggling during the whole game.

India will now play the second test match against Australia in New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium which will start from 17 February.

Delhi is hosting its first Test since December 2017. India won the opening Test in Nagpur inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The Arun Jaitley Stadium roughly has a seating capacity of 40,000.

