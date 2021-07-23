New Delhi: India’s captain Shikhar Dhawan celebrated in his typical fashion after finally winning the toss in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Dhawan got his call right in the ongoing third match after losing the toss in the first two matches.Also Read - SL vs IND 2021: Team India Hands Debut Caps to Five Players, First Time After 41 Years

The Indian skipper celebrated in a fashion similar to when he takes his catches. The presenter, match referee Ranjan Madugalle and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka also burst into laugh after watching Dhawan’s action. Also Read - Sri Lanka vs India Live Match Streaming Cricket: Preview, Prediction - Where to Watch SL vs IND - All You Need to Know About 3rd ODI

Meanwhile, Dhawan had no hesitation in electing to bat first as India made as many as six changes to their playing XI. The Indian team has handed debuts to as many as five players, which is the first time after 41 years. Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chetan Sakariya and Rahul Chahar are making their ODI debuts. The last time India played with five debutants in an ODI match was back in 1980 against Australia. Also Read - IND vs SL 3rd ODI Preview: Team India Eyes Series Whitewash, Sri Lanka Look to Turn Fortunes Around

#TeamIndia have won the toss and they will bat first #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/51qWQOtePK — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 23, 2021

Shikhar Dhawan said at the toss, “Shikhar Dhawan: We’ll bat first. We want to put up a good total on the board. We have got six changes and five debutants. Navdeep comes in among the debutants. We are motivated, and we want to finish on a high. With the youngsters coming in, we are really excited and looking forward”.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka has made three changes to their final XI in the third ODI.

Dasun Shanaka said at the toss, “I think the wicket is dry and should stay good. We have three changes: Praveen Jayawickrama, Akila Dananjaya and Ramesh Mendis come in. I think we are on the right track at the moment and winning this is important to go forward”.