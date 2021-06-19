Southampton: India opener Shubman Gill copped a nasty blow early on in his innings off a Kyle Jamieson snorter during the World Test Championship final at Southampton on Saturday. It was the 17th over of the Indian innings when Jamieson decided to go for the short-pitch stuff as Gill was advancing to him looking to nullify the movement. The ball came back in sharply from a length and hit Gill on the helmet. Also Read - IND vs NZ: WTC is The Daddy of All World Cups, Says Ravi Shastri

The Indian opener instantly took off his helmet and got immediate medical attention. Also Read - WTC Final IND vs NZ: Dinesh Karthik Steals Show With His Insights & Wit During Commentary in Summit Clash

Here is the video of what actually happened: Also Read - LIVE Streaming IND vs NZ WTC Final 2021, Day 2, Southampton: When And Where To Watch WTC Final India vs New Zealand in India