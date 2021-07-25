New Delhi: Indian team has started their practice for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The visitors had played a three-day warm-up match against County Select XI at Durham, which ended in a draw and now they have started to train for the crucial Test series. KL Rahul scored a fine century for the tourists in the warm-up match whereas Ravindra Jadeja scored the fifties in both innings whereas Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were among the wickets.Also Read - IPL 2021 | Washington Sundar Likely to be Ruled Out of Second Leg: Report

Thus, it will be interesting to note India's playing combination for the first Test. Rishabh Pant has also joined the squad after recovering from Covid-19 and he was seen having a hit in the nets.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar have been ruled out of the Test series due to their respective injuries. Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will join the team as replacements for the Test series. Shaw and Yadav are currently part of the limited-overs team for the Sri Lanka tour.

The upcoming series will be India’s as well as England’s maiden Test series of World Test Championship 2021-23. England had beaten India by 4-1 in the 2018 tour and the visitors will aim to turn the tables in the forthcoming series.

India had recently defeated England by 3-1 in four-match Test series in their home conditions and thus it will be an interesting battle between the top two Test teams.

#TeamIndia hit the ground running as they get into the groove for the #ENGvIND Test series 👌 👌 pic.twitter.com/UQhcJU5aBj — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2021

Schedule of England vs India Test series:

1st Test: August (4-8) | Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Start time – 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August (12-16) | Venue: Lord’s, London | Start time – 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August (25-29) | Venue: Headingley, Leeds | Start time – 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September (2-6) | Venue: Kennington Oval, London | Start time – 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September (10-14) | Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time – 03:30 PM (IST)