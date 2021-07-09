New Delhi: The Indian team is gearing up for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan Cricket posted a video of all the boundaries of India’s second intra-squad match at Colombo. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw and Nitish Rana are seen timing the ball to perfection.Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Names Three Players Who Can Fill His Big Shoes in Indian Team

Thus, it is a good sign for the Indian team as the players have been able to get some practice under their belt. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav, who hasn’t in the best of forms in the recent past, scalped three wickets whereas his bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini grabbed two scalps apiece. Chetan Sakariya and Deepak Chahar were able to take one wicket each. Also Read - Ind vs SL: Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy And Suryakumar Yadav; Sanjay Manjrekar Picks Players to Watch Out For

Here is the video of all the boundaries of India’s second intra-squad match: Also Read - That's Selectors' Call: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on No Replacement For Injured Shubman Gill in England

On the other hand, Team Bhuvi had beaten Team Shikhar convincingly in the first intra-squad match. Suryakumar Yadav and Nitish Rana had scored fifties in the opening intra-squad match.

Meanwhile, India will be led by Shikhar Dhawan on the Sri Lankan tour whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play the role of the deputy. India’s former Under-19 and India A coach Rahul Dravid is currently the chief coach for the Sri Lanka tour. On the other hand, it is reported that Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka in place of Kusal Perera.

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on 13th July.

India’s squad for series against SL: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh