Spanish custodian Unai Simon making one of the worst howlers to give the 2018 World Cup Runners-up, Croatia the lead through an unnecessary own goal.

OMG… That is one of the most bizarre own goals ever, Unai Simon misses the pass from his own teammate! #ESP | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/OJXtnxOOVb — fangazzetta (@fangazzetta) June 28, 2021

Bizarre and very clumsy attitude from the Spanish goalkeeper Simon as he fails to receive a long backpass from captain Sergio Busquets and turned it in inside his goal. Croatia took an early lead and Spain are in shock despite dominating the game so far. Before Half-Time, PSG midfielder, Pablo Sarabia made it all square all over again.