Miami: Undefeated boxing great Floyd Mayweather exercised control in an eight-round exhibition fight against Youtube star Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Sunday. Mayweather was in his elements as he dominated most of the proceedings of the encounter, much to the delight of the crowd who had expected an action-packed night. Paul didn't hold back either trying to match Mayweather blow-by-blow but it was always going to be an uphill task. The video below shows one such moment in round 4 where both the boxers went after each other with the crowd right behind both the boxers.

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield was also present at the ringside, watching the proceedings closely while internet sensation Paul tried all that he possibly could to produce a few moments of magic. Weighing at 155 lbs, Mayweather might have called time on his career in 2017 with a 50-0 record after getting the better of UFC star Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, but the boxer has not lost his footing in the ring.

The fact that the fight lasted full eight rounds without a knock-out might have taken a few by surprise but it will do no harm to Paul’s reputation. The 26-year-old was taking part in his third fight after two previous encounters against fellow YouTuber KSI.

This was not a licensed professional bout, rather an exhibition encounter where the only way to win would be to stop or knock out the opponent within the eight scheduled three-minute rounds with no judges around.