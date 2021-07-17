Durham: In a bid to get ready for the upcoming three-day warm-up game against Select County XI, Virat Kohli and Co hit the ground running at Durham during their first training session. The Indian cricketers were seen taking laps, playing football, doing some fielding drills, and Kohli laughing as if there is no tomorrow. The players seemed to be upbeat during the session as BCCI shared a clip of it.Also Read - SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-captain- Playing 11s For Today's R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 PM IST July 18 Sunday

The video also included snippets of fielding coach RS Sridhar's birthday celebrations.

Here is the video shared by BCCI:

Strength and mobility session for #TeamIndia as we regroup in Durham with preparations underway for the #ENGvIND Test series 💪 💪 P.S. Snippets from @coach_rsridhar‘s birthday celebrations 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/bQX17ZUF1u — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2021

Meanwhile, after Shubman Gill was ruled out of the series, Rishabh Pant contracted COVID-19 and he will not be a part of the match. Pant is currently in isolation and will join the team once that ends.