Southampton: India captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson were seen greeting each other as heavy rain lashed Southampton on Thursday, a day before the World Test Championship is scheduled to begin at Ageas Bowl. A video surfaced on Twitter that showed Kohli waiting for Williamson. Both captains walked away after shaking hands as it continued to rain at the backdrop. Check the video below:

We all can see Kohli is so depressed due rain in southampton…😭⛈️🏆🏏 bcz he wants to win this ultimate test…✅🏏💯 for our sub continent…#WTC2021 @imVkohli #WorldTestChampionship pic.twitter.com/MyhGotPnbX — Nawab Shahbaz Nawaz Sial (@NawabShahbazNa1) June 17, 2021

It was raining in Southampton till a couple of hours back and with the outfield not covered, there is a chance of play being delayed due to a wet outfield. While it is still too early to speculate what is going to happen, we can only hope that the weather clears out and we get to see the best two teams on the field.

it’s raining at the Rose Bowl right now ☔ #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/5fxjnaLFGj — Jerry (@virat_kolly) June 17, 2021

Earlier, India had announced their playing eleven for the final. Mohammed Siraj failed to make it to the playing eleven along with Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav and Hanuma Vihari. Ishant Sharma was picked ahead of Siraj as the Indian team decided to go with both spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the all-important match against New Zealand.

With rain expected to play spoilsport for the most part of the first day, the toss might become a crucial factor in the Test match.