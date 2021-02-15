It was the big wicket of English skipper Joe Root at stake and hence Virat Kohli lost his cool on the umpire after a bizarre umpire’s call on Monday during the second Test at Chepauk. Axar Patel had got the ball to stay a tad-bit low and it seemed to have snuck under the bat of Root and Rishabh Pant caught the ball and appealed. It was so close to the stumps that everyone joined Pant in appeal. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3: Ton-up Ravichandran Ashwin's Masterclass Puts India in Driving Seat Against England

After a lot of dilly-dally, Kohli took the DRS. The replay showed that Root had not got a knick on it but it was hitting the wickets plumb – yet the third umpire asked the on-field umpire to not overturn his decision. By then, Kohli had got the message from the dressing-room as players in there were also surprised. Also Read - Virat Kohli Fumes at Umpire After Joe Root Survives Controversial Umpire's Call During 2nd Test at Chennai | POSTS

Eventually, he walked up to the umpire in an aggressive manner and asked him for a clarification. Also Read - Highlights India vs England 2nd Test: Ashwin Shines With Century as IND Dominate Day 3

Here is what transpired:

So it’s not out for Root but out for Kohli? pic.twitter.com/MTpCcHaZGF — (@nrcexe) February 15, 2021

Former Australian opener Mark Waugh also reckoned that was the plumbest leg-before decision that a batsman had survived.

His tweet read: “That’s the plumpest LBW I’ve ever seen given not out by DRS. Problem is the DRS went with the umpires call for not out for a caught behind not LBW.”

That’s the plumpest LBW I’ve ever seen given not out by DRS. Problem is the DRS went with the umpires call for not out for a caught behind not LBW. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) February 15, 2021

While Kohli faced backlash for his conduct on the field, there were fans who urged ICC to look into the ‘umpire’s call’ rule.

With seven wickets needed to win, India are in form control of the game and look set to level the four-match Test series.